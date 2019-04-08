WBRZ's Brandi B Harris okay after getting noticeably sick on TV Sunday night

BATON ROUGE – Weekend news anchor Brandi B Harris said Monday she was feeling much better after having to abruptly leave her newscast Sunday evening.

Viewers were worried after seeing Brandi struggle through some stories and the production crew making a decision to suddenly end a part of the newscast until other WBRZ reporters could get into the studio to take over.

Brandi anchors WBRZ News 2 weekend newscasts without a co-anchor.

“I felt ill,” Brandi said on the phone from her home in Ascension Parish Monday afternoon.

“I’m fine and it’s nothing concerning,” she said.

Brandi was resting at home with her husband and child. She was not at work Monday, which is her typical day off.

Brandi was appreciative of the numerous concerned messages she’d received since the newscast late Sunday night. She reiterated she was okay. Brandi is expected back at work and covering the news Wednesday.

“Brandi is an excellent part of our team and while we were worried about her health when she became suddenly ill Sunday, it’s comforting to know she’ll be okay and that our viewers were moved to check on her,” Rocky Daboval, WBRZ General Manager, said.

