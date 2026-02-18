WBRZ's 2026 'Fill a Prescription' for the needy campaign started Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ is kicking off its Fill-a-Prescription for the needy campaign on Wednesday.

WBRZ News 2, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy and the Baton Rouge Clinic are partnering this Lenten Season to help raise funds to provide prescription services for those in need.

The fundraiser will run from February 18, 2026 through Sunday, April 2, 2026. More information is available here.