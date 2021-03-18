WBRZ reporters earn LAB awards for reporter of the year, investigative reporting

The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters honored WBRZ reporters Brittany Weiss and Chris Nakamoto for their coverage of issues important to Louisianans over the past year.

On Thursday, Brittany was named Reporter of the Year while Chris took the award for Best Investigative Report.

Brittany spent the better part of the year reporting extensively on issues with the Louisiana Workforce Commission as thousands of laid-off workers scrambled to apply for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of people who called into 2 On Your Side looking for Brittany's help said they finally got some relief after WBRZ shed light on their problems.

Chris, chief investigator for WBRZ's Investigative Unit, uncovered several controversies at Louisiana State Police, including a trooper who wasn't disciplined for racist comments. That snowballed into more investigative reports including how troopers handled the beating of Ronald Greene. Greene died in police custody. The Investigative Unit also exposed the multiple crashes Kaleb Reeves was involved in before he caused a deadly at-fault crash. Kaleb is the son of former LSP Superintendent Kevin Reeves. Reeves ultimately stepped down as the head of the agency amid the public outrage spawned from those controversies last year.

WBRZ also claimed the award for Community Station of the Year.