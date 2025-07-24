86°
WBRZ reporters among participants in 1970s themed Celebrity Waiter for charity

12 hours 13 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 10:37 PM July 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Celebrity Waiter, a local event to raise money for charity, took place Wednesday night and included some WBRZ participants.

WBRZ's Angelica Butine, Jordan Ponzio, Alexis Marigny and David Hamilton were among the participants. All proceeds from the event went to the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center.

