WBRZ producer among Friday's LSU graduates

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, a total of 500 LSU students will be honored during a live-streamed graduation ceremony.

Among the graduates is Channel 2's own Jordan Rheams, the producer of WBRZ's noon news show.

Rheams, known for his calm nature and quick wit, has been producing the noon show for just over one year.

Like all of 2020's graduates, he's displayed incredible fortitude by continuing to focus on his classes in spite of everything the COVID-19 pandemic has hurled his way.

In addition to overcoming these challenges, Rheams balances his responsibilities as a full-time news producer and father to one of Louisiana's most adorable children.

His colleagues on 2une In expressed their appreciation for his work ethic and peaceable nature as they congratulated him, Friday.

Ashley Fruge', a WBRZ traffic reporter and anchor, said, "Jordan's calm and collected demeanor provides a welcome balance to the newsroom. His consistent writing and professional attitude make anchoring his show enjoyable!"

Marisa Nuzzo, a WBRZ Meteorologist, also had good things to say about the new graduate, saying, "Jordan always brings a smile to my face! He is great at keeping us all in good spirits during the newscast. I'm so proud of him!"

WBRZ would like to congratulate Rheams and his fellow hardworking LSU graduates!