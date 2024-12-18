WBRZ Night at the PMAC rakes in gifts through Sylvia's Toys for Kids

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night was WBRZ Night at the PMAC on LSU campus, and fans brought in dozens of toys to be distributed to kids in need.

WBRZ Night featured Sylvia Weatherspoon outside the door collecting toys for her campaign, Sylvia's Toys for Kids, which donates toys for children in need during the holiday season.

Six bins were filled with new toys.

WBRZ thanks everyone who came out and donated for this wonderful cause.