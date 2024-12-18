75°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ Night at the PMAC rakes in gifts through Sylvia's Toys for Kids
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night was WBRZ Night at the PMAC on LSU campus, and fans brought in dozens of toys to be distributed to kids in need.
WBRZ Night featured Sylvia Weatherspoon outside the door collecting toys for her campaign, Sylvia's Toys for Kids, which donates toys for children in need during the holiday season.
Six bins were filled with new toys.
Trending News
WBRZ thanks everyone who came out and donated for this wonderful cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs captures the Christmas Spirit with its town decorations
-
Nativity display at St. Anthony Catholic Church puts a colorful spin on...
-
Capital city prepping for New Year's Eve with just days to go...
-
Police respond to fatal shooting Monday night, bringing year homicide total to...
-
Louisiana Electoral College officially casts votes for U.S. President