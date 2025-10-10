Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ journalists nominated for six Suncoast Emmy Awards
BATON ROUGE - Entries from WBRZ News 2 received six nominations in the 2025 Suncoast Emmy Awards.
For the business/consumer news award, Alexis Marigny and Joel Bruce were nominated for their story, "How close is Texas to legalizing gambling; what effect will it have on Louisiana," where they looked into how Texas' efforts to legalize gambling could affect the nearby Louisiana. Bruce also was nominated for an award in the news photographer category for the story.
In historical/cultural news, Sarah Gray Barr and Charles Jones were nominated for their retrospective into the U.S.S. Kidd amid the ship's renovations, "Where's Baton Rouge's Kidd? A look at the U.S.S. Kidd's history and renovation after its departure."
Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce were nominated for lifestyle news (single shift) for their One Tank Trips on Magnolia Wilds. Bruce was also nominated for the news editor category for the One Tank Trips series as a whole. One Tank Trips runs every Thursday on Ch. 2 at 4 p.m.
Veteran anchor John Pastorek was nominated for long-form interview category for Sunday Journal: Play Ball at the Box. John's Sunday Journal runs every Sunday at 5:30 a.m.
The awards show is Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
