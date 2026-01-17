WBRZ Investigative Unit: Elayn Hunt warden, correctional officer suspended

ST. GABRIEL - Elayn Hunt Correctional Center's warden was suspended Thursday following multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports about the drug overdose problem inside the facility.

The Department of Corrections said Head Warden Donnie Bordelon was on suspension pending investigation - effective immediately. Dixon Correctional Institute Warden Edward "Dusty" Bickham will serve as interim.

The decision comes after Investigative Unit reports showing prevalent drug use and inmate deaths inside prison walls. The DOC said Bordelon was suspended due to concerns about his oversight of the facility and a use of force incident that happened over the previous weekend. Officials said a correctional officer was also suspended for the same event. A source tells us the inmate’s legs were severely injured, if not broken in the incident.

According to the Department of Corrections, the inmate had no injuries, and was seen and cleared both at a private hospital and by medical personnel at the jail.

Louisiana State Police started an investigation concerning drug problems at Elayn Hunt a month before Bordelon's suspension.