WBRZ Investigative Unit: Accused serial 'sextortionist' now arrested for rape

BATON ROUGE - Following WBRZ Investigative Unit reports, a 23-year-old accused of extorting multiple men he had sex with has been arrested again and is facing a rape charge.

Per our investigation, a total of eight victims have made allegations against Jauan Wright since 2024. Wright's two newest allegations come from sexual encounters in August and November 2025.

On Aug. 29, BRPD was called to the Wildwood Baton Rouge apartment complex for a sexual assault complaint. The victim said that the day before, he was messaging with a person he believed to be a woman on an anonymous social media app called Fizz before exchanging Snapchat usernames.

The victim said they sent nude images to the account, then Wright revealed he was a man and would release the photos unless the victim had sex with him. According to arrest documents, the victim said he did not want to engage in sex, "but only went along out of fear that [Wright] would share his photos."

Following the encounter, Wright told the victim that he had secretly recorded the encounter and would send the video to his parents and girlfriend unless he paid him $500.

Wright was wanted for second-degree rape, two counts of extortion, one count of video voyeurism and one count of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Three months later, a victim walked into BRPD to report that he was being extorted following a sexual encounter with Wright in September. The victim said he had consensual sex with Wright at his apartment at The Villas at Riverbend.

The victim said Wright started messaging him, saying that he secretly recorded a video of the two having sex and would release it to his friends if the victim stopped communicating with him. The footage was sent to two of his friends on social media.

In this case, Wright was wanted for one count of video voyeurism and two counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.