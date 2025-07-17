WBRZ FLASHBACK: Nine years after police ambush, family and friends remember the victims

80°
BATON ROUGE - Thursday marks nine years since six law enforcement officers were ambushed and four of them were killed at a car wash. 

Today, JP shared his conversations with some of the family and friends of the victims of the attack as they honored their memory on this anniversary. 

