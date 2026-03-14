WBRZ covers the Wearin' of the Green Parade

WATCH LIVE:

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ will be participating in the annual Wearin' of the Green Parade on Saturday.

The St. Patrick's Day parade, which began in 1986, brings out about 150,000 people each year.

Visit Baton Rouge estimates the parade has a 1.2 million dollar economic impact on the city.

The parade is scheduled to roll at 11 a.m.