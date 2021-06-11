WBRZ chronicles wild LSU baseball season in special broadcast at 9:30 a.m. Saturday

BATON ROUGE - LSU is keeping its baseball season alive in the NCAA Super Regional tournament this weekend.

The Tigers will face Tennessee in two, possibly three games, Saturday, Sunday and Monday if needed.

The tournament and the hope of a College World Series game come amid head coach Paul Mainieri's retirement. His final season is one for the books!

WBRZ will chronicle Mainieri's career and his wild final season in a special presentation Saturday morning at 9:30.

Stream the WBRZ baseball special presentation online HERE. And watch encore presentations throughout the day on WBRZ Plus.

Saturday morning schedule: WBRZ News 2 Morning News - 9 a.m.; WBRZ baseball special - 9:30 a.m.