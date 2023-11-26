WBRSO searching for man wanted for stalking, resisting arrest

PORT ALLEN – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for several charges.



The sheriff's office is searching for 43-year-old Brent Lacomb. According to the sheriff's office, Lacomb is wanted for stalking, violation of a protective order and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, Lacomb stalked his ex-girlfriend, who has a restraining order against him. The sheriff's office says that Lacomb tried to extort her into dropping the charges and then ran from police last weekend to avoid arrest.

The sheriff's office also told WBRZ that Lacomb then jumped on the ex-girlfriend's ex-husband with a set of brass knuckles leading to the ex-husband stabbing him.



Anyone who has information of Lacomb's whereabouts is urged to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-343-9234.