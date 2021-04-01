WBR Parish hosting mass vaccination event in Port Allen, Tuesday

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Arbor Health Clinic to bring a mass vaccination event to the parish.

On Tuesday, April 6 the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered drive-thru style at the WBR parish Multipurpose Riding Arena located at 210 Turner Dr. in Port Allen.

Vaccines are free to the public and will be administered from 7:30 a.m. - until.

Face masks are required to receive the shot.

Appointments are not necessary. All registration and questionnaires will be done on site.

Patients must be 18 years or older. Valid ID's are required.

In order to receive the vaccine patients cannot have received another vaccine within the past 14 days.