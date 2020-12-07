WBR Parish deputies ask for assistance in locating two children lost in the woods

ERWINVILLE - West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are working to locate two children apparently lost in the woods.

12-year-old Blake Lundberg and 13-year-old Nathan Miller, were last seen near their homes located in the 7200 block of Rougon Rd. in Erwinville around 6:15 p.m.

According to WBRSO, two boys are believed to have wandered off into a nearby wooded area and they may have gotten lost after dark.

"The minors were not kidnapped," said Captain Keith Kibby. We believe that the two boys went out to the woods for fun and didn't make it back before dark because they are lost."

One of the boys is wearing grey jogging pants and a white red and blue hoodie, and the other boy is wearing khaki pants and brown jacket.

A search team with K-9's, helicopters, and officials on foot are searching the woods now.