75°
Latest Weather Blog
WBR Fire Department: Two injured, one taken to hospital via AirMed after boating accident
BRUSLY - Two people were injured, with one being taken to the hospital via AirMed, after a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway, fire officials said.
The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said two people were located in the water after the accident and they initiated advanced life support care.
Trending News
The people were moved to the Morley Marina Boat Launch; one was taken to the hospital by AirMed and the other was taken to the hospital by fire officials. No other information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU welcomes Southeastern for a Saturday night matchup in Death Valley
-
St. Charles Catholic holds on to beat Dunham
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Catholic at U-High
-
Elected position remains open for more than a year in Pointe Coupee...
-
Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting...