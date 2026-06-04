WBR deputies searching for Antonio Plantation subdivision burglar

PORT ALLEN – Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish say the driver of a newer model Nissan Pathfinder is responsible for two mid day burglaries in the Antonio Plantation subdivision.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the driver appears to be a slender built man, wearing a dark colored top and light colored bottoms.

Security cameras captured the driver entering and leaving the neighborhood driving a 2013-2016 white or silver Nissan Pathfinder with dark tinted windows. Investigators say the vehicle may have Florida license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-343-9234.