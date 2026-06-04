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WBR deputies searching for Antonio Plantation subdivision burglar

1 decade 1 month 4 days ago Friday, April 29 2016 Apr 29, 2016 April 29, 2016 2:54 PM April 29, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

PORT ALLEN – Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish say the driver of a newer model Nissan Pathfinder is responsible for two mid day burglaries in the Antonio Plantation subdivision.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the driver appears to be a slender built man, wearing a dark colored top and light colored bottoms.

Security cameras captured the driver entering and leaving the neighborhood driving a 2013-2016 white or silver Nissan Pathfinder with dark tinted windows. Investigators say the vehicle may have Florida license plates.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-343-9234.

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