WBR children learn about law enforcement vehicles
WEST BATON ROUGE - A group of children at an area early learning center get the chance to get up close to a West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit.
Children from The Academy of Early Learning Port Allen learned about law enforcement vehicles, transportation, and got to take some photos with the Dy. Dupont and his unit. A post on social media said the kids "loved the sound of the siren."
