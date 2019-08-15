91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBR children learn about law enforcement vehicles

4 hours 10 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 August 15, 2019 8:41 AM August 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - A group of children at an area early learning center get the chance to get up close to a West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit.

Children from The Academy of Early Learning Port Allen learned about law enforcement vehicles, transportation, and got to take some photos with the Dy. Dupont and his unit.  A post on social media said the kids "loved the sound of the siren."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days