Waves crash on the Gulf Coast as Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana
GULF COAST - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall east of Grand Isle, LA around 5:10 PM Sunday evening with 50 mph winds.
Heavy rain bands and gusty winds have caused impacts not only across south Louisiana, but also Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Cristobal's strong winds resulted in storm surge and rising tides along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
This footage from WWLTV showcases the impacts along coastal Mississippi.
