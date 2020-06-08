75°
Waves crash on the Gulf Coast as Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana

2 hours 53 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2020 Jun 7, 2020 June 07, 2020 9:21 PM June 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

GULF COAST - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall east of Grand Isle, LA around 5:10 PM Sunday evening with 50 mph winds.

Heavy rain bands and gusty winds have caused impacts not only across south Louisiana, but also Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Cristobal's strong winds resulted in storm surge and rising tides along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

This footage from WWLTV showcases the impacts along coastal Mississippi.

