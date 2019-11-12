47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wave of phone scammers, posing as Veterans Admin, target Walker Veterans

37 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 November 12, 2019 12:27 PM November 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER – Officials with the Walker Police Department are urging residents to protect themselves from a scam that targets Veterans and their families.

The con involves people calling from computer-generated phone numbers who claim to be affiliated with the Veterans Administration and saying they're offering a variety of enhanced benefits for veterans, including debt relief.

Authorities say these callers typically have a lot of personal information about their target and initially, simply ask them to confirm the information. But their next step is to try and obtain more private data from their target.

Walker police say these scammers are not associated with the Veterans Administration and the best way to handle these kinds of calls is to immediately hang up the phone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days