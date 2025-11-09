69°
Waterways in Ascension, Livingston Parishes to reopen at midnight

6 years 10 months 1 week ago Monday, December 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Authorities say waterways in Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish will reopen at midnight following Monday evening.

*****

Following the Amite River closure, all inland waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.

Authorities say there will be no recreational boating until further notice.

Several parishes in the area have seen flooding as a result of the inclement weather forcing them to close the waterways.

