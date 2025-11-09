69°
Waterways in Ascension, Livingston Parishes to reopen at midnight
UPDATE: Authorities say waterways in Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish will reopen at midnight following Monday evening.
Following the Amite River closure, all inland waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.
Authorities say there will be no recreational boating until further notice.
Several parishes in the area have seen flooding as a result of the inclement weather forcing them to close the waterways.
Advisory:
The Amite river will be closed beginning at 6pm tonight for recreational boating until further notice.— Ascension Sheriff (@AscensionSherif) December 28, 2018
