Water, tarps, meals available beginning at noon Friday in Morgan City

1 hour 39 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 9:21 AM September 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — Police in Morgan City say emergency supplies will be available at the city auditorium beginning at noon Friday.

The Morgan City Auditorium is at 728 Myrtle Street. 

Items available include water, tarps and meals ready to eat. The event is being coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard.

Guard members will handle traffic duties and the actual distribution.

