Water shut off in areas of Baker for emergency water line repair

1 hour 12 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 4:04 PM October 09, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The City of Baker shut off water in several areas while it does emergency repairs on a leaky major water line.

The city said the following streets and surrounding areas are affected:
- Barrington Drive
- Weston Street
- Myrtle Street
- Coolidge Street
- Sherron Avenue
- Byfaul Avenue
- Circle Drive
- Sandra Drive
- Loflin Avenue
- W Tiger Chenes Court
- Maureen Drive

The city did not specify when residents can expect the water to come back on, but crews are actively working to repair the leak. 

