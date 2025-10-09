88°
Water shut off in areas of Baker for emergency water line repair
BAKER — The City of Baker shut off water in several areas while it does emergency repairs on a leaky major water line.
The city said the following streets and surrounding areas are affected:
- Barrington Drive
- Weston Street
- Myrtle Street
- Coolidge Street
- Sherron Avenue
- Byfaul Avenue
- Circle Drive
- Sandra Drive
- Loflin Avenue
- W Tiger Chenes Court
- Maureen Drive
The city did not specify when residents can expect the water to come back on, but crews are actively working to repair the leak.
