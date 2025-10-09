Water shut off in areas of Baker for emergency water line repair

BAKER — The City of Baker shut off water in several areas while it does emergency repairs on a leaky major water line.

The city said the following streets and surrounding areas are affected:

- Barrington Drive

- Weston Street

- Myrtle Street

- Coolidge Street

- Sherron Avenue

- Byfaul Avenue

- Circle Drive

- Sandra Drive

- Loflin Avenue

- W Tiger Chenes Court

- Maureen Drive

The city did not specify when residents can expect the water to come back on, but crews are actively working to repair the leak.