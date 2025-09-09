88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Water services to be disconnected in Patterson after break in main water line

Tuesday, September 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

PATTERSON — The City of Patterson's water services will be disconnected Tuesday afternoon after a break in the main water line, according to the Patterson Police Department.

The outage will begin at 3 p.m. and should last around an hour, PPD said on social media. 

An alert will be sent out to customers when the water is back on, police said.

