Water service restored in areas of Baker after Monday morning outage

UPDATE: Water service was restored for the affected areas in Baker on Monday.

BAKER — Baker is experiencing a water outage, the city's public works department said Monday.

Crews are working to restore service, which will affect service in and around the following areas:

Groom Road

Parkwood Terrace

Buchanan

Husband

Burgess

Baker Estates

North Celeste Drive

Sherron