Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Plaquemines Parish after water overtops levee

Photo: WWL

UPDATE: Parish President Gordon Dove has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION NOTICE for all areas long LA Hwy 315 and Brady Road below or south of Falgout Canal EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - First responders in coastal Louisiana are battling flooding as high water overtops a levee in Plaquemines Parish.

Video shows water overflowing at a back levee along Highway 23 in the Celester area Saturday morning. The levee is separate from the barrier that protects the area from the Mississippi River.

"Hopefully the overtopping does not cause a breach," Harvey said to WWL. "If so, we will continue to fight that battle, trying to protect Highway 23 if we need to evacuate any other residents from the southern part of the parish."

Plaquemines Parish, along with the rest of Louisiana's southeastern coast, is under a storm surge warning due to Hurricane Barry.