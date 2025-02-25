Water pressure restored in Kentwood after fire hydrant crash; boil water advisory still in effect

KENTWOOD — Maintenance crews have restored Kentwood's water pressure after someone crashed into a fire hydrant at the corner of Avenue J and 7th Street on Tuesday morning, but due to a decrease in pressure, the city is still under a boil water advisory.

The crash was never reported when it happened before 7 a.m., but it led to a great deal of flooding and forced crews to dig deep to address the issue.

Mayor Irma Gordon updated the situation on the town's Facebook throughout the morning. The issue was resolved by noon, with repairs being completed about two hours after they began.

As of 1:25 p.m., however, the town remained under a boil water advisory even as the city's pumps were all turned on to restore the water pressure that was lost during the multi-hour incident. Low water pressure can cause contamination that may make water dangerous to consume unless it is boiled.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact Kentwood Police at 985-229-6305.