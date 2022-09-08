Latest Weather Blog
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded; crews on-site to drain, fix leak
BATON ROUGE - A water main rupture along Perkins Road early Thursday morning left a flooded roadway with possibly a foot of water.
Video showed the affected area stretching for almost a block with water flooding the westbound lane near the intersection of Perkins Road and Quail Drive in front of Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
It's unclear what caused the rupture, but a local water company says it believes a control box above the main may have hit and ruptured it after the ground caved in. Officials won't know what caused the rupture until repairs are complete.
While crews worked on the scene, officials told WBRZ the biggest concern was an above-ground pole possibly falling into the roadway, as well as electricity still going to the control box above the main.
A city-parish spokesperson said a crew was working on a traffic signal at that intersection overnight, but it's unclear whether that work was connected to the leak.
