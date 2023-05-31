89°
Water issues in Pierre Part may linger through Friday

1 hour 54 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, May 31 2023 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 11:27 AM May 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A failed clamp that led to a water outage in Pierre Part may soon be replaced, but it will likely be Friday before everything returns to normal, officials said.

The community lost water service Wednesday morning, and crews traced the issue to a 30-year-old repair to a main line.

They are working to replace the broken part, but the Assumption Parish Waterworks District says all of Pierre Part will be under a boil advisory once the flow of water returns.

That advisory will remain in effect until test results confirm there is no contamination in the water supply. Results likely won't be available until Friday morning.

Updates are being provided on the Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1 Facebook page.

