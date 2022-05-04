Watching potential for strong storms and then record warmth

A round of rain and a few strong thunderstorms early Friday is the best chance for precipitation in the 7-Day Forecast. The bigger long term story is the chance for multiple record high temperatures.

Stream LIVE news here.

Next 24 Hours: Not much change is expected from recent nights. Mostly clear skies early may give way to some low clouds late. It will still feel muggy with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday will be another warm one with high temperatures making a run at 90 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny and a stray shower is possible late.

Friday: Thunderstorms are expected on Friday morning, one or two of which could be severe. A cold front will move north of the area but a batch of rain and thunderstorms that develop along the front will push from northwest to southeast through the Capital Area. While a few showers may develop after midnight, the main line will arrive around dawn Friday. The weather setup supports thunderstorms that will be capable of damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado.

Have a way to receive alerts such as the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Also, 2une In to the Storm Station from 5-9am as Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo and Ashley Fruge track the storms and their impact on the morning commute.

The activity will move through quick enough to prevent any serious flooding concerns. While a few showers may linger into the early afternoon, the severe weather threat will be over. With some returning sunshine, high temperatures will make it into the mid 80s.

Weekend and Beyond: Since the cold front will not come all the way through the area, warmth will not only continue but increase over the weekend. A few more clouds might keep the numbers in check on Saturday, but Metro Airport record high temperatures in the low 90s could be challenged Sunday through the middle of next week. Additionally, dew point temperatures in the upper 60s will cause plenty of humidity and the most uncomfortable feels-like temperatures so far this year. Along the way, little to no rain is expected. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

Tweets by WBRZweather