WATCH: Woman rescues loose llama amid storm aftermath
ORANGE, TX - A woman was seen helping out an unusual Texas resident impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Video captured by KSAT shows a driver leading a llama to safety from her car in Orange, Texas, which lies on the Louisiana-Texas border. It wasn't immediately clear where the llama came from or how it got loose.
Area's along the state line were among those hit hardest by the storm Thursday. You can read more on storm damage throughout the area here.
