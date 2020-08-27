87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Woman rescues loose llama amid storm aftermath

39 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 August 27, 2020 4:55 PM August 27, 2020 in News
Source: KSAT
By: WBRZ Staff

ORANGE, TX - A woman was seen helping out an unusual Texas resident impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Video captured by KSAT shows a driver leading a llama to safety from her car in Orange, Texas, which lies on the Louisiana-Texas border. It wasn't immediately clear where the llama came from or how it got loose. 

Area's along the state line were among those hit hardest by the storm Thursday. You can read more on storm damage throughout the area here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days