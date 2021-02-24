WATCH: Woman rescues dog from drowning in icy swimming pool

MURFREESBORO, TN - Home security video captured a pet owner in Tennessee leaping into a frozen swimming pool to rescue her dog that was drowning below the ice.

Jennie Tatum told WZTV her two dogs were playing in her backyard when one of them, Sid, slipped into the pool and fell through the ice. Tatum, who was watching form her back porch, jumped into the water to save her dog but couldn't see him through the layer of ice covering the pool.

After surveying the pool for several seconds, she spotted Sid below the surface and pulled the barely conscious pet out of the water. She then called her neighbor who is a veterinarian and rushed Sid to an animal hospital.

The vet said that just a few seconds more in the icy water and Sid may not have survived.

Tatum said her pool pump, which would have prevent the water from icing over, broke just a week before the winter storm swept through parts of the U.S. this past week.