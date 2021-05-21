WATCH: WBRZ's week long extended storm coverage

72°
Friday, May 21 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

Keep up with WBRZ's extended coverage of this week's continued severe weather.

Floodwaters engulfed parts of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Residents of Bayou Pigeon banded together as water continued to rise.

A Siegen Lane apartment complex flooded for the second time since 2016.

Residents on Siegen Lane blame developments for increased flooding.

Morning Glen neighborhood residents are demanding change after houses take on water.

Residents in St. Gabriel evacuate as their neighborhoods take on water.

Crews worked overtime to stop rushing water at Bayou Sorrel Aquadams.

Houses and businesses in Livingston Parish take on water Friday.

