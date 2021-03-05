WATCH: WBRZ's coverage of bombshell report on misconduct at LSU

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, LSU released the findings of an extensive review into its policies related to reporting sexual misconduct.

Several announcements and allegations came out as a result of that report, which can be read in its entirety here.

Click here for a breakdown of the misconduct outlined in the report

Click here see where LSU Athletics plans to go from here

Click here to see fans' response to how university handed down discipline after the report