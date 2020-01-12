45°
Watch WBRZ National Championship coverage from New Orleans Sunday, Monday

55 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, January 12 2020 Jan 12, 2020 January 12, 2020 8:58 AM January 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

Watch live coverage from New Orleans as LSU fans takeover the city ahead of Monday's National Championship game.

Special coverage times:

Sunday

Nine - 9:30

4p-5p

5:30p-6p

10p-11p

Monday

5a- Nine

Noon-1

4p-7p

10p- all night

