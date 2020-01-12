Watch WBRZ National Championship coverage from New Orleans Sunday, Monday

CLICK HERE TO STREAM BROADCASTS LIVE

Watch live coverage from New Orleans as LSU fans takeover the city ahead of Monday's National Championship game.

Special coverage times:

Sunday

Nine - 9:30

4p-5p

5:30p-6p

10p-11p

Monday

5a- Nine

Noon-1

4p-7p

10p- all night