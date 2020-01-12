50°
Watch WBRZ National Championship coverage from New Orleans Sunday, Monday
Watch live coverage from New Orleans as LSU fans takeover the city ahead of Monday's National Championship game.
Special coverage times:
Sunday
Nine - 9:30
4p-5p
5:30p-6p
10p-11p
Monday
5a- Nine
Noon-1
4p-7p
10p- all night
Desktop News
