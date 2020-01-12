50°
Watch WBRZ National Championship coverage from New Orleans Sunday, Monday

2 hours 43 minutes ago Sunday, January 12 2020 Jan 12, 2020 January 12, 2020 8:58 AM January 12, 2020 in News
CLICK HERE TO STREAM BROADCASTS LIVE

Watch live coverage from New Orleans as LSU fans takeover the city ahead of Monday's National Championship game.

Special coverage times:

Sunday

Nine - 9:30

4p-5p

5:30p-6p

10p-11p

Monday

5a- Nine

Noon-1

4p-7p

10p- all night

