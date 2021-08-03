77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Video shows flames at Tigerland bar Tuesday evening

3 hours 2 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, August 03 2021 Aug 3, 2021 August 03, 2021 6:29 PM August 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a fire at a bar near LSU Tuesday evening.

Flames were spotted at The House on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing the building. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the area on fire was a cooler that had been converted into an office outside of the main building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the actual bar. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days