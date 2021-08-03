77°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Video shows flames at Tigerland bar Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a fire at a bar near LSU Tuesday evening.
Flames were spotted at The House on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing the building.
BRPD walked up “is something on fire?” No fire trucks yet. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/JiLoRQOBo9— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) August 3, 2021
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the area on fire was a cooler that had been converted into an office outside of the main building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the actual bar.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
