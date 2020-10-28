78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Video from across gulf coast as Zeta makes landfall in La.

35 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 5:01 PM October 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Zeta is making landfall as a category-two hurricane in southeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon. 

Check below for photos and videos from across the gulf coast. Click here to read the latest on the storm.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days