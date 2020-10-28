WATCH: Video from across gulf coast as Zeta makes landfall in La.

BATON ROUGE - Zeta is making landfall as a category-two hurricane in southeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.

Check below for photos and videos from across the gulf coast. Click here to read the latest on the storm.

Check out these waves from Hurricane #Zeta on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. This specific rig is south of Louisiana, and was near the eyewall of Zeta. They recorded wind gusts exceeding 150 mph, and waves over 50 feet!

??: Brian Stout pic.twitter.com/yF8D4gKaJo — Jennifer Lambers ? (@jnlamberswx) October 28, 2020

Heavy wind on Poydras Street now. We saw buckets and a newspaper dispenser getting tossed around pic.twitter.com/w2eOKRzsQT — Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) October 28, 2020

Northern eye wall of #Zeta now emerging in Golden Meadow, LA. pic.twitter.com/pNIphfHe0r — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) October 28, 2020

Howling - Video at a Fourchon fishing camp as #HurricaneZeta comes ashore. Video courtesy: Jeremy DiBenedetto pic.twitter.com/NyFtZX1iFl — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020

POWER POLE IN THE 400 BLOCK OF WILLIAMS BLVD. pic.twitter.com/CgwwCqkVxG — City of Kenner (@CityofKenner) October 28, 2020

A batting cage at Oakdale Playground is blocking Wall Blvd. As a reminder, all should be off the road during this storm. pic.twitter.com/Zx2lSSNa1w — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) October 28, 2020