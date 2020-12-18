WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence receives his first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Vice President received his first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine Friday morning alongside his wife Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

The procedure, which proceeded without incident, can be viewed in the USA Today YouTube video below.

The Vice President addressed reporters minutes after being vaccinated and said, "I didn't feel a thing," before adding a congratulatory, "Well done," to the administering health care officials.

Walter Reed medical staff were also present, wearing scrubs and lab coats and masks, as were key task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield and Pence chief of staff Marc Short.

While addressing reporters, Mr. Pence acknowledged that Moderna's COVID-fighting vaccine has been recommended for emergency authorization by a panel of experts with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which means 5.9 million doses of the recently recommended drug are expected to be shipped to medical facilities across the U.S. next week.

In his concluding words to reporters, the Vice President said, "As President Trump often says, 'We are rounding the corner.' We can see the light at the end of the tunnel... the light of life-saving medicines. After a year of heartbreak and hardship, the American people can be encouraged."

The Vice President is expected to receive his second dose of the vaccine in 21 days.