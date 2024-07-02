WATCH: Two women caught on camera stealing puppies in Loranger

LORANGER— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two women caught on video stealing three puppies from a home in Loranger Saturday evening.

In surveillance video provided by deputies, the women can be seen stealing three German Shepard puppies from the backyard. They can be seen looking at the camera before they carried the puppies to their car and driving off.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the Sheriff's Office.