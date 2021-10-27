83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Tornado flings ATV into the air near Louisiana-Texas border

ORANGE, Tx. - A tornado was caught on video near the Louisiana-Texas state line tossing an ATV into the air over a roadway.

The video taken in the area of Orange, Texas shows the tornado ripping across an interstate highway and knocking down power lines.  KBMT found the wreckage of the overturned ATV a short distance away.

The same system is moving into the Baton Rouge area Wednesday afternoon and is expected to bring heavy wind and rain. 

