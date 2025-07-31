92°
WATCH: Tigers take the field for Day 2 of Fall Camp
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is ramping up with less than a month until the potential Top 10 season opener against the Clemson Tigers. Day 2 of Fall Camp unfolded Thursday morning with team workouts and drills open to the media at the beginning of practice.
LSU and Clemson kickoff on WBRZ at 6:30pm on August 30.
