WATCH: Tigers take the field for Day 2 of Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE - LSU football is ramping up with less than a month until the potential Top 10 season opener against the Clemson Tigers. Day 2 of Fall Camp unfolded Thursday morning with team workouts and drills open to the media at the beginning of practice.

LSU and Clemson kickoff on WBRZ at 6:30pm on August 30.