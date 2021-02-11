WATCH: Third day of impeachment trial against former President Trump

Photo: Shealah Craighead / White House / Pixabay

Day three of the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump began Thursday at 11 a.m. (CST).

According to CNN, House impeachment managers intend to conclude their case against former President Trump by zeroing in on the former president's alleged lack of remorse following the deadly attack on the Capitol.

They also intend to delve more into the role they claim he played, according to senior aides on the impeachment team.

The managers will also present information related to the harm that the attack caused to the people in the Capitol, including injuries that involve more than physical scars, the aides said.

They will discuss the legal issues surrounding the case, according to the aides, in what will likely be a prebuttal to the arguments they expect to hear from Trump’s legal team when the defense presentation begins.

CNN says the aides would not get into specifics on the evidence they plan to present today, or whether they will show any additional new video of the Capitol riots.