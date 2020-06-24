WATCH: The latest on weather conditions with meteorologist, Marisa Nuzzo

78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 hours 12 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 June 24, 2020 10:10 AM June 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After withstanding severe weather during an early morning tornado watch, East Baton Rouge Parish remains on alert for additional storms throughout the day. 

Meteorologist Marissa Nuzzo details what residents can expect during a 10:15 a.m., live report. Click the Facebook video below to view it.

