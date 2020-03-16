WATCH: Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, encourages residents to 'stay at home if they want to live'

Some of Hollywood's most iconic celebrities are sharing their experiences related to social distancing and dealing with the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

One of Twitter's trending coronavirus-related videos stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and his miniature donkey Lulu and miniature pony Whiskey.

During the video, the 72-year-old actor and former Governor of California encouraged residents to practice social distancing by refraining from eating out at restaurants and avoiding crowded spaces.

The Terminator star essentially told viewers to, 'stay at home if they want to live.'