82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Talented pup sings along with wind chime

1 hour 32 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 7:40 PM June 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WILMINGTON, NC- A Golden Retriever singing along with a wind chime is everything you need to get you through the week.

Ana Boudreau posted the adorable video of her pup, Bleu, to Facebook. Bleu is seen pushing the wind chime with her nose, then howls along to the tune.

"This is my baby, Bleu! She plays the wind chimes and sings to me every day!" Boudreau wrote.

Check out the video to listen to Bleu's song.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days