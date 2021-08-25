80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Sylvia and Kim Cash Tate, wife of LSU's president, talk faith, education and traffic

1 hour 58 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, August 25 2021 Aug 25, 2021 August 25, 2021 5:43 PM August 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Fresh from moving into the president's home at LSU, the Tate family is sharing special stories of their relationship, academics and future plans.

Dr. William Tate was named LSU President earlier this year.  Wednesday, it was his wife making news when she sat down with WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon for an intimate conversation about faith, success, sports and academics.

Watch the interview on WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 Wednesday.  Return to this story later to watch on demand.

Kim Cash Tate is busy and her life doesn't stop.  

After practicing law and being a firm partner, she decided to focus on her family and raised the couple's children.  She's an accomplished singer and author.  

Trending News

Don't miss this compelling story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days