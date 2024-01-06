WATCH: Surveillance video shows early-morning burglary in Livingston Parish

WALKER - Authorities are seeking multiple individuals responsible for burglarizing and stealing several vehicles in Livingston Parish.

The burglars were captured on surveillance video early Tuesday morning as they burglarized vehicles in the area of Achord Lane and Gaylord Road.

According to the Walker Police Department, the burglars rummaged through three unlocked vehicles and smashed the window of a fourth before making off with several valuables. Police say they are currently seeking five young male suspects in connection to crimes.

Authorities believe the suspects may also be connected to the thefts of the three vehicles in Livingston Parish. Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard says the vehicles were stolen from the Walker and Denham Springs areas. Two of those vehicles have been recovered, however a light blue 2015 Chrysler 200 is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walker Police at (225) 664-3125 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 696-2241.